China securities regulator welcomes Middle East investment

2024-06-12 | 03:48
China securities regulator welcomes Middle East investment
China securities regulator welcomes Middle East investment

China's securities regulator said on Wednesday that it welcomes foreign financial institutions and investors, including those from the Middle East, to expand investment in China.

The statement was made in response to a Reuters request seeking comment on news that Qatar's sovereign wealth fund had agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in China Asset Management Co (ChinaAMC), the country's second biggest mutual fund company.

The deal and the government's statement come as Beijing has been expanding ties with the Middle East amid rising tensions with the West.

"The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will continue to promote high-level opening of China's capital markets," the watchdog said in a statement to Reuters.

"We welcome financial institutions and investors from other countries, including Middle East countries, to expand investment and business operations in China", the CSRC said, without naming any companies.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) agreed to buy the ChinaAMC stake from investment firm Primavera Capital, and the proposed deal has been submitted to the CSRC for approval, Reuters reported last week, citing sources.

