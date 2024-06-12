Ambrey: Commercial ship reports being targeted southwest of Al Hudaydah in Yemen

Middle East News
2024-06-12 | 04:25
High views
0min
Ambrey: Commercial ship reports being targeted southwest of Al Hudaydah in Yemen

The British maritime security company Ambrey reported on Wednesday that a commercial ship had reported being targeted approximately 67.7 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

The company added in a memo, "Ambrey's assessments indicate that the ship fell within the category of vessels targeted by the Houthis at the time of the incident."

Reuters

Middle East News

Ambrey

Ship

Al Hudaydah

Yemen

Houthi

Attack

