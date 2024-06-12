Kuwaiti Deputy PM: Fire in building housing workers kills 41

Middle East News
2024-06-12 | 07:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kuwaiti Deputy PM: Fire in building housing workers kills 41
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kuwaiti Deputy PM: Fire in building housing workers kills 41

A fire that broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday has killed at least 41 people, the country's deputy prime minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said during a visit to the site.

The deputy PM accused real estate owners of violations and greed, saying those factors contributed toward the incident.

"Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defense ministries.

The fire was reported to authorities at 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), Major General Eid Rashed Hamad said.

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," another senior police commander told state TV.

"We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin.

The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, officials said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Kuwait

Fire

Building

House

Workers

Mangaf

LBCI Next
Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza
US Ambassador: Turkey firmly rooted in West despite divisions over Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:10

Death toll rises in Kuwait to 49 in building fire: Interior ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
03:43

Fire in southern Kuwait kills at least 35

LBCI
World News
15:41

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

LBCI
World News
2024-05-24

Building fire kills 14 people in Hanoi, Vietnam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:10

Death toll rises in Kuwait to 49 in building fire: Interior ministry says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
07:28

US Ambassador: Turkey firmly rooted in West despite divisions over Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader in raid on Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-08

Macron welcomes Biden at Arc de Triomphe at start of state visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More