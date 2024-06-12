Death toll rises in Kuwait to 49 in building fire: Interior ministry says

Middle East News
2024-06-12 | 09:10
Death toll rises in Kuwait to 49 in building fire: Interior ministry says
Death toll rises in Kuwait to 49 in building fire: Interior ministry says

Forty-nine people have died in a major blaze in a residential building housing foreign workers in Kuwait, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, updating an earlier toll.

"The number of deaths as a result of the fire in the workers' building in the Mangaf area has risen to 49," the ministry said.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Kuwait

Building

Fire

Interior Ministry

