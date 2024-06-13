US envoy to Yemen demands Houthis to free detained international staff

Middle East News
2024-06-13 | 06:34
High views
US envoy to Yemen demands Houthis to free detained international staff
0min
US envoy to Yemen demands Houthis to free detained international staff

The United States' ambassador to Yemen on Thursday called on Yemen's Houthi group to immediately release the detained staff of international organizations including employees of the US embassy in Sanaa.

The Iran-aligned Houthis detained 11 United Nations personnel in Yemen last week, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

On Thursday, the US ambassador condemned the detentions and called them "shocking."

"The Houthis owe all of these Yemenis thanks, not false accusations and imprisonment. The people of Yemen deserve better than fanciful Houthi lies meant to bolster their abusive and autocratic rule," ambassador Steven Fagin said in a statement.

The staff members - all Yemenis - were swept up by armed Houthi intelligence officials in a series of raids that also resulted in the detention of three employees of the US-funded pro-democracy group National Democratic Institute (NDI) and three employees of a local human rights group.


Reuters

