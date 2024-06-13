Kuwaiti Public Prosecution orders detention of citizen and two residents in Mangaf fire incident

2024-06-13 | 08:42
Kuwaiti Public Prosecution orders detention of citizen and two residents in Mangaf fire incident
Kuwaiti Public Prosecution orders detention of citizen and two residents in Mangaf fire incident

The Kuwaiti News Agency reported that the Public Prosecution ordered the detention of a citizen and several residents on charges of "manslaughter and wrongful injury due to negligence in fire safety procedures" following a fire in a building housing foreign workers in the Mangaf area, which resulted in 49 deaths and an equal number of injuries.

AFP

Middle East News

Kuwait

Mangaf

Fire

Public Prosecution

Order

Detention

Citizens

