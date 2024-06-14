Flight carrying bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in India: AFP

2024-06-14 | 01:20
Flight carrying bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in India: AFP
Flight carrying bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in India: AFP

A plane carrying the bodies of 45 migrant workers killed in a Kuwait housing block fire landed in India on Friday, an AFP reporter at the scene saw.

The Indian Air Force plane landed at Kochi airport in the southern state of Kerala shortly before 11:00 am (0530 GMT), with dozens of grieving relatives at the terminal awaiting its arrival.

Middle East News

Kuwait

Fire

India

Flight

Building

US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations
Houthi missile strikes set ship ablaze, injure one crew
