Flight carrying bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in India: AFP
Middle East News
2024-06-14 | 01:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Flight carrying bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in India: AFP
A plane carrying the bodies of 45 migrant workers killed in a Kuwait housing block fire landed in India on Friday, an AFP reporter at the scene saw.
The Indian Air Force plane landed at Kochi airport in the southern state of Kerala shortly before 11:00 am (0530 GMT), with dozens of grieving relatives at the terminal awaiting its arrival.
AFP
Middle East News
Kuwait
Fire
India
Flight
Building
