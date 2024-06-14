Missile barrage hits northern Israel, emergency services say

Middle East News
2024-06-14 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Missile barrage hits northern Israel, emergency services say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Missile barrage hits northern Israel, emergency services say

Israeli emergency services reported dealing with a string of fires in northern Israel on Friday after dozens of missiles were fired from southern Lebanon into the area around the border town of Kiryat Shemona.

The military said that warning sirens had sounded in northern Israel, and emergency services said teams were searching the area where they reported there was property damage but no casualties.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Missile

Barrag

Israel

Emergency

Kiryat Shemona

Lebanon

LBCI Next
G7 warns Iran of consequences of continuing to develop nuclear program
US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-16

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel Faces Critical Decisions on Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon and Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Israeli court extends ban on Al Jazeera: Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

G7 warns Iran of consequences of continuing to develop nuclear program

LBCI
World News
02:03

US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:03

US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations

LBCI
World News
03:14

Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23

State Institutions Owe EDL Billions: Will Power be Cut Off for Non-Payment?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More