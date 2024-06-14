Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-06-14 | 06:24
High views
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon

The Israeli army recommended on Friday that the political leadership end the Rafah operation as soon as possible and move forward with the attack on Lebanon, according to the Israeli Channel 12.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israeli

Channel 12

Army

Rafah

Operation

Attack

Lebanon

