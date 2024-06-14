Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis

Middle East News
2024-06-14 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis

The crew of a Greek-owned vessel Tutor that was damaged in an attack by Yemeni Houthi militants in the Red Sea should be rescued within the day although one sailor is still missing, the Philippines said on Friday.
 
The attack near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Wednesday caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room and left the Tutor, a Liberia-flagged coal carrier, unable to maneuver. It was taking in water and was in need of rescue.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have taken responsibility for the boat and missile attack on the Tutor.

The 22 crew members on board are mostly Filipino, Hans Cacdac, the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers Secretary, told a press conference in Manila.

"Rescue is forthcoming within the day," he said, adding that he could not disclose further information for security reasons.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr said the country's authorities were coordinating with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) to take the crew members to Djibouti and bring them back home.

The missing crew member was suspected to be trapped in the engine room, maritime sources said. The rest of the crew were "safe and sound" and had adequate food supplies, Cacdac said, citing the captain.

"Right now, we are still in the process of trying to ascertain or trying to account for the particular seafarer in that ship. We are praying we could find him," Cacdac said.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Rescue

Crew

Greek

Vessel

Houthis

Philippines

LBCI Next
US and Turkey are sanctioning ISIS-linked human-smuggling group
CNN: US military considers dismantling floating pier off Gaza coast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-06

Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-01

US Army destroys uncrewed vessel in Yemen

LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

Greek rescuers find ten more migrants after 25 rescued off Samos island

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:18

UN official: Food supplies in southern Gaza at risk

LBCI
World News
10:41

US and Turkey are sanctioning ISIS-linked human-smuggling group

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

CNN: US military considers dismantling floating pier off Gaza coast

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Israeli court extends ban on Al Jazeera: Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41

Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266

LBCI
World News
13:58

US to support Ukraine with 10-year security deal

LBCI
World News
2024-05-12

Russia shoots down six Ukrainian drones and two missiles

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:49

Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More