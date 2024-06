Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis

The crew of a Greek-owned vessel Tutor that was damaged in an attack by Yemeni Houthi militants in the Red Sea should be rescued within the day although one sailor is still missing, the Philippines said on Friday.

The attack near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Wednesday caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room and left the Tutor, a Liberia-flagged coal carrier, unable to maneuver. It was taking in water and was in need of rescue.



The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have taken responsibility for the boat and missile attack on the Tutor.



The 22 crew members on board are mostly Filipino, Hans Cacdac, the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers Secretary, told a press conference in Manila.



"Rescue is forthcoming within the day," he said, adding that he could not disclose further information for security reasons.



Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr said the country's authorities were coordinating with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) to take the crew members to Djibouti and bring them back home.



The missing crew member was suspected to be trapped in the engine room, maritime sources said. The rest of the crew were "safe and sound" and had adequate food supplies, Cacdac said, citing the captain.



"Right now, we are still in the process of trying to ascertain or trying to account for the particular seafarer in that ship. We are praying we could find him," Cacdac said.







Reuters