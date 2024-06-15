US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen

The US military said on Friday that it destroyed seven Houthi radars, a drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen over the past 24 hours.



The US Central Command said on X, "These radars enable the Houthis to target maritime vessels, posing a threat to commercial navigation."



This comes two days after the Houthis attacked a Greek-owned ship in the Red Sea, causing damage and forcing it to drift at sea.



Reuters