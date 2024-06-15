US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen

Middle East News
2024-06-15 | 00:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen

The US military said on Friday that it destroyed seven Houthi radars, a drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen over the past 24 hours.

The US Central Command said on X, "These radars enable the Houthis to target maritime vessels, posing a threat to commercial navigation."

This comes two days after the Houthis attacked a Greek-owned ship in the Red Sea, causing damage and forcing it to drift at sea.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Military

Houthi

Radars

Drone

Boats

Yemen

LBCI Next
Crew evacuated from vessel hit by Houthis
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-14

US military destroys Houthi patrol boats, drone

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-01

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-08

US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-12

CENTCOM: Houthis launch drone from Yemen with no casualties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Erdogan: Turkey to reduce inflation to single digits

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Crew evacuated from vessel hit by Houthis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-16

Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
World News
07:42

G7 opposes China's 'dangerous' South China Sea forays

LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

G7 warns Iran of consequences of continuing to develop nuclear program

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More