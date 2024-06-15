News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Crew evacuated from vessel hit by Houthis
Middle East News
2024-06-15 | 01:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Crew evacuated from vessel hit by Houthis
The crew of a Greek-owned vessel damaged in an attack by Yemeni Houthi militants has been evacuated and the abandoned ship is drifting in the Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and a Philippine minister said.
The search for one missing sailor will continue and there is a plan to start salvaging operations for the Tutor, the Liberia-flagged coal carrier, Hans Leo Cacdac, the Philippines' migrant workers minister said on Saturday.
He said the vessel's 22 crew members were all Filipinos.
"It just boils down to finding our seafarer who is still onboard," Cacdac told a press conference in Manila.
The attack near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Wednesday caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room and left Tutor unable to maneuver.
It was the third Houthi attack on a ship manned by Filipino seafarers since last year, with two Philippine sailors dying and 17 still held by militants, government data show.
Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strike on Tutor and another vessel, Verbena, in the Gulf of Aden, over the past days.
Their attacks also damaged two other ships in the last week, "marking a significant increase in effectiveness," British security firm Ambrey said.
"This situation cannot go on," International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.
Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr said the country's authorities were coordinating with the UKMTO to take the crew members to Djibouti and bring them home.
The missing crew member was believed to be trapped in the engine room, maritime sources and the Philippines' migrant workers ministry said.
Tutor is not sinking and can be safely towed away, Cacdac said after a meeting with the ship's manning agency. He added that Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse boarding in ships passing through Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The ship's Athens-based manager Evalend Shipping has not responded to Reuters' requests for comment.
Reuters
Middle East News
Crew
Vessel
Houthi
Yemen
Greek
Red Sea
Next
Erdogan: Turkey to reduce inflation to single digits
US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:14
Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis
Middle East News
08:14
Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis
0
World News
2024-06-13
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
World News
2024-06-13
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-06-07
Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen
Middle East News
2024-06-07
Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-06-06
Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-06-06
Ambrey: Greek cargo ship believed to have been targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:34
Erdogan: Turkey to reduce inflation to single digits
Middle East News
05:34
Erdogan: Turkey to reduce inflation to single digits
0
Middle East News
00:46
US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen
Middle East News
00:46
US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-16
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
World News
2024-05-16
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
0
World News
07:42
G7 opposes China's 'dangerous' South China Sea forays
World News
07:42
G7 opposes China's 'dangerous' South China Sea forays
0
Middle East News
06:02
G7 warns Iran of consequences of continuing to develop nuclear program
Middle East News
06:02
G7 warns Iran of consequences of continuing to develop nuclear program
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
3
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
5
Middle East News
12:36
Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios
Middle East News
12:36
Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios
6
Lebanon News
01:25
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:25
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
09:22
NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
09:22
NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela
8
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More