Erdogan: Turkey to reduce inflation to single digits
2024-06-15 | 05:34
Erdogan: Turkey to reduce inflation to single digits
Turkey's economic program is bearing fruit in terms of production, employment and exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday in a video message to mark the Eid al-Adha holidays.
"Turkey will get good results on inflation starting from the second half of the year," Erdogan said, adding inflation will definitely be reduced to single digits.
Reuters
Erdogan
Turkey
Inflation
Digits
