Erdogan: Turkey to reduce inflation to single digits

2024-06-15 | 05:34
Erdogan: Turkey to reduce inflation to single digits
Erdogan: Turkey to reduce inflation to single digits

Turkey's economic program is bearing fruit in terms of production, employment and exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday in a video message to mark the Eid al-Adha holidays.

"Turkey will get good results on inflation starting from the second half of the year," Erdogan said, adding inflation will definitely be reduced to single digits.


Reuters

Middle East News

Erdogan

Turkey

Inflation

Digits

