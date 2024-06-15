Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported

Middle East News
2024-06-15 | 08:57
High views
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported

The Israeli army stated on Saturday the entry of explosive drones from Lebanon and their explosion in the Goren area in Western Galilee without causing any injuries.

The army added that fires broke out at the site of the drones' landing in the Goren area and the investigation is ongoing.

