News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sweden and Iran exchange prisoners in breakthrough deal
Middle East News
2024-06-15 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sweden and Iran exchange prisoners in breakthrough deal
Sweden and Iran carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday, officials said, with Sweden freeing a former Iranian official convicted for his role in a mass execution in the 1980s while Iran released two Swedes being held there.
The prisoner swap was mediated by Oman, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement. "Omani efforts resulted in the two sides agreeing on a mutual release, as those released were transferred from Tehran and Stockholm," it said.
Sweden had freed former Iranian official Hamid Noury, Iran's top human rights official said on X. Noury, who had been convicted for his part in a mass execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988, would be back in Iran in a few hours, the official added.
Separately, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement that Swedish citizens Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi who had been detained in Iran were on a plane back to Sweden.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Sweden
Iran
Exchange
Prisoners
Breakthrough
Deal
Next
US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
0
Middle East News
07:27
Iran says former official held in Sweden returning home
Middle East News
07:27
Iran says former official held in Sweden returning home
0
World News
2024-05-31
Iran uses criminal networks in Sweden, Swedish security service says
World News
2024-05-31
Iran uses criminal networks in Sweden, Swedish security service says
0
World News
2024-05-30
Iran's using gangs in Sweden to target Israel, other countries: Swedish Security Service
World News
2024-05-30
Iran's using gangs in Sweden to target Israel, other countries: Swedish Security Service
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
Eight Israeli soldiers killed as fighting continues in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
Eight Israeli soldiers killed as fighting continues in Rafah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-22
UAE, Saudi Foreign Ministers arrive in Tehran to attend President Raisi's funeral
Middle East News
2024-05-22
UAE, Saudi Foreign Ministers arrive in Tehran to attend President Raisi's funeral
0
World News
07:39
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's latest nuclear measures
World News
07:39
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's latest nuclear measures
0
World News
2024-04-06
US, China engage in military talks in Hawaii
World News
2024-04-06
US, China engage in military talks in Hawaii
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:03
Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief warns of consequences of full-scale war with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:03
Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief warns of consequences of full-scale war with Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
5
Lebanon News
01:25
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:25
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
6
Lebanon News
09:09
NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing
Lebanon News
09:09
NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing
7
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported
8
Middle East News
00:46
US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen
Middle East News
00:46
US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More