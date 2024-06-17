Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

2024-06-17 | 14:14
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that Amos Hochstein informed the Israeli side that the lack of a plan for Gaza reduces the chances of a settlement in the north.

It added that Joe Biden's envoy to Lebanon told the Israeli side of the need to establish a strategy and plan for Gaza following the Rafah operation.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Amos Hochstein

Israel

Gaza

