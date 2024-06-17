News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
2024-06-17 | 14:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that Amos Hochstein informed the Israeli side that the lack of a plan for Gaza reduces the chances of a settlement in the north.
It added that Joe Biden's envoy to Lebanon told the Israeli side of the need to establish a strategy and plan for Gaza following the Rafah operation.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Amos Hochstein
Israel
Gaza
Next
Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza
Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07
UNRWA: Fighting continues in Gaza despite Israeli army announcement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07
UNRWA: Fighting continues in Gaza despite Israeli army announcement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:02
Israel kills 8 Palestinians amongst merchants, civil guards waiting for commercial trucks: Health officials to Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:02
Israel kills 8 Palestinians amongst merchants, civil guards waiting for commercial trucks: Health officials to Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israeli Deduction of Palestinian Tax Funds Escalates Financial and Political Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israeli Deduction of Palestinian Tax Funds Escalates Financial and Political Tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-19
General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-19
General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
0
World News
2024-06-10
Pakistan PM congratulates India's Modi on taking oath as prime minister
World News
2024-06-10
Pakistan PM congratulates India's Modi on taking oath as prime minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-18
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-18
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
2
Lebanon News
08:39
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:39
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
4
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day
5
Middle East News
14:14
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
14:14
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
6
Lebanon News
05:12
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
Lebanon News
05:12
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04
Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04
Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More