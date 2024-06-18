US military destroys four Houthi radars, vessel, and two drones

Middle East News
2024-06-18 | 01:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US military destroys four Houthi radars, vessel, and two drones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US military destroys four Houthi radars, vessel, and two drones

The US military said on Monday it destroyed four Houthi radar systems, a boat, and two drones in the last 24 hours.

The US Central Command said in a post on X that the radars and boat were destroyed in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen. The drone was destroyed over the Red Sea.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Houthi

Yemen

Military

Drone

Vessel

Radar

Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-15

US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-01

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-08

US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-14

US military destroys Houthi patrol boats, drone

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30

Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:02

Israel kills 8 Palestinians amongst merchants, civil guards waiting for commercial trucks: Health officials to Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

LBCI
World News
02:31

Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
World News
2024-05-23

Bosnian Serb leader ahead of UN vote: 'We reject' decision on Srebrenica

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

On the Brink of a New Cold War? Russia and the US Flex Military Muscles Near Cuba

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More