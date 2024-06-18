News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan 31°
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon 32°
32
o
North
33
o
South
28
o
US military destroys four Houthi radars, vessel, and two drones
Middle East News
2024-06-18 | 01:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US military destroys four Houthi radars, vessel, and two drones
The US military said on Monday it destroyed four Houthi radar systems, a boat, and two drones in the last 24 hours.
The US Central Command said in a post on X that the radars and boat were destroyed in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen. The drone was destroyed over the Red Sea.
Reuters
Middle East News
United States
Houthi
Yemen
Military
Drone
Vessel
Radar
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
Previous
