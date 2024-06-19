Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East

2024-06-19 | 00:25
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said on Tuesday that the United States does not want a wider regional war in the Middle East, as the Israeli military approved operational plans for an attack in Lebanon.

Major General Patrick Ryder stated, "I won't delve into assumptions and speculate on what might happen, other than to say that no one wants to see a wider regional war."

Reuters

