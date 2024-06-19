News
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
Middle East News
2024-06-19 | 03:13
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
Syrian official media reported, citing a military source, that an Israeli drone attack on Wednesday targeted two military sites in the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa provinces.
The attack resulted in the death of an officer and material losses.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Drone Attack
Syria
Military Sites
Death
Officer
