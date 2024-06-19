Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer

Middle East News
2024-06-19 | 03:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer

Syrian official media reported, citing a military source, that an Israeli drone attack on Wednesday targeted two military sites in the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa provinces. 

The attack resulted in the death of an officer and material losses.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Drone Attack

Syria

Military Sites

Death

Officer

LBCI Next
Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-04

Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-25

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-11

Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:57

Egypt unlawfully deported Sudanese refugees

LBCI
Middle East News
03:33

Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports

LBCI
Middle East News
00:25

Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
00:09

US military says it destroyed 9 Houthi drones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:53

Philippines says Chinese coast guard boarded navy vessels in South China Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-17

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:10

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More