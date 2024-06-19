Diplomat says 68 Indian pilgrims among hajj dead

2024-06-19 | 08:20
Diplomat says 68 Indian pilgrims among hajj dead
Diplomat says 68 Indian pilgrims among hajj dead

A diplomat in Saudi Arabia told AFP on Wednesday that 68 Indian nationals are among the hundreds of hajj pilgrims who died during the pilgrimage this year marked by searing heat.

"We have confirmed around 68 dead... Some are because of natural causes and we had many old-age pilgrims. And some are due to the weather conditions, that's what we assume," said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

