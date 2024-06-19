Diplomat states Egypt's hajj death toll jumps to at least 600

Middle East News
2024-06-19 | 09:48
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Diplomat states Egypt&#39;s hajj death toll jumps to at least 600
Diplomat states Egypt's hajj death toll jumps to at least 600

An Arab diplomat told AFP on Wednesday that at least 600 Egyptians died during the hajj pilgrimage, citing searing heat that reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday.

"All of the (newly confirmed) deaths were because of the heat as well," the diplomat said, after Arab officials earlier reported a figure of at least 323 Egyptian deaths.

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Egypt

Hajj

Pilgrimage

