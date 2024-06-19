News
US Central Command confirms killing of senior ISIS official in Syria
Middle East News
2024-06-19 | 14:15
US Central Command confirms killing of senior ISIS official in Syria
On Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it conducted an airstrike in Syria, which killed Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, a senior ISIS official and facilitator, on June 16.
"His death will disrupt ISIS’ ability to resource and conduct terror attacks," the Central Command said in a post on X.
It added: "CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to execute operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities and ensure its enduring defeat."
It further confirmed that no civilians were harmed in the strike.
Middle East News
US
Central Command
ISIS
Syria
