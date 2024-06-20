Iran condemns Canada's designation of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization

Middle East News
2024-06-20 | 01:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran condemns Canada&#39;s designation of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran condemns Canada's designation of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization

The semi-official Iranian news agency Fars reported that the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, said on Thursday that Canada's designation of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization will have no impact.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Canada

Revolutionary Guards

Designation

Terrorist Organization

US Army announces hitting targets in area controlled by Houthis in Yemen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:25

Canada designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization

LBCI
World News
12:46

Canada's preparing to list Iran's IRGC as a terrorist group, CBC says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-25

UK, US, and Canada coordinate sanctions against Iran's military activities

LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Canada tells Israel to prevent conflict with Iran from spreading to the region

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

US Army announces hitting targets in area controlled by Houthis in Yemen

LBCI
World News
14:25

Canada designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
14:15

US Central Command confirms killing of senior ISIS official in Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50

Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
World News
14:25

Canada designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-25

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50

Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More