Death toll tops 1,000 after hajj marked by extreme heat: AFP

Middle East News
2024-06-20 | 05:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll tops 1,000 after hajj marked by extreme heat: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll tops 1,000 after hajj marked by extreme heat: AFP

The death toll from this year's hajj exceeds 1,000, an AFP tally said on Thursday, with unregistered pilgrims making up more than half of those who perished amid intense heat.

The new deaths reported Thursday included 58 from Egypt, according to an Arab diplomat who provided a breakdown showing that of 658 total dead from that country, 630 were unregistered.

AFP

Middle East News

Death toll

Hajj

Heat

LBCI Next
Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians
Iran condemns Canada's designation of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Diplomat states Egypt's hajj death toll jumps to at least 600

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:25

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,431

LBCI
World News
03:23

Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Diplomat says 68 Indian pilgrims among hajj dead

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:01

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01

Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
01:38

Iran condemns Canada's designation of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

US Army announces hitting targets in area controlled by Houthis in Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15

Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50

Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More