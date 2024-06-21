Five dead, dozens hurt in wildfires in southeastern Turkey

Middle East News
2024-06-21 | 01:40
High views
Five dead, dozens hurt in wildfires in southeastern Turkey
Five dead, dozens hurt in wildfires in southeastern Turkey

Five people died and dozens were hurt, 10 of them seriously, as wildfires swept through several villages in southeastern Turkey overnight, the health minister said Friday.

"Five people died and 44 were injured, ten seriously," when the blaze swept through two areas near the southeastern city of Mardin, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on X.

AFP

Middle East News

Wildfires

Turkey

Blaze

Health

