Death toll in southeast Turkey wildfires rises to 11

2024-06-21 | 08:38
Death toll in southeast Turkey wildfires rises to 11
Death toll in southeast Turkey wildfires rises to 11

The number of people killed in wildfires that swept through several villages in Turkey's Kurdish majority southeast has risen to 11, the health minister said on Friday.

"11 people lost their lives" when the fires hit several villages in Mardin and Diyarbakir provinces, Fahrettin Koca wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

AFP
 

