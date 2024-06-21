Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions

2024-06-21 | 12:33
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, stated on Friday that "We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us and we will soon take the necessary decisions."

