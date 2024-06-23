US military destroys three Houthi vessels in Red Sea

Middle East News
2024-06-23 | 00:04
High views
US military destroys three Houthi vessels in Red Sea
US military destroys three Houthi vessels in Red Sea

US forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

Separately, the Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Gulf of Aden but there were no injuries or significant damage reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels, CENTCOM added.

The US military's Central Command also dismissed as "categorically false" recent claims about a successful attack by Houthi forces on the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Reuters

