News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US military destroys three Houthi vessels in Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-06-23 | 00:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US military destroys three Houthi vessels in Red Sea
US forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.
Separately, the Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Gulf of Aden but there were no injuries or significant damage reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels, CENTCOM added.
The US military's Central Command also dismissed as "categorically false" recent claims about a successful attack by Houthi forces on the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Reuters
Middle East News
United States
Central Command
Houthi
Yemen
Vessel
Red Sea
Attack
Next
Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
Egypt revokes licenses of 16 tourism companies for "deception" in Hajj travel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-30
Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-04-30
Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-06-17
Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
Middle East News
2024-06-17
Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
0
World News
2024-06-09
UK dismisses statement by Yemen's Houthis saying they attacked British destroyer
World News
2024-06-09
UK dismisses statement by Yemen's Houthis saying they attacked British destroyer
0
Middle East News
2024-06-07
Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen
Middle East News
2024-06-07
Explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:43
Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict
Middle East News
02:43
Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict
0
Middle East News
02:28
UKMTO: Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Hodeidah
Middle East News
02:28
UKMTO: Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Hodeidah
0
Middle East News
00:08
Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
Middle East News
00:08
Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
0
Middle East News
09:06
Egypt revokes licenses of 16 tourism companies for "deception" in Hajj travel
Middle East News
09:06
Egypt revokes licenses of 16 tourism companies for "deception" in Hajj travel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
0
World News
2024-06-18
Putin congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election
World News
2024-06-18
Putin congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:24
False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:24
False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:22
Vehicle targeted in Western Beqaa: Photo
Lebanon News
06:22
Vehicle targeted in Western Beqaa: Photo
3
Variety and Tech
06:45
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:45
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
4
Lebanon News
07:59
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position
Lebanon News
07:59
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
6
Lebanon News
04:47
UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says
Lebanon News
04:47
UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More