Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

Middle East News
2024-06-24 | 00:13
High views
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

The Yemeni Houthi group announced on Sunday that its forces targeted two ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Houthi military spokesperson stated that the first ship, the Transworld Navigator, was targeted in the Red Sea using a "drone boat," resulting in a direct hit.

He added that the group attacked the second ship, the Stolt Sequoia, in the Indian Ocean "with several cruise missiles."

Reuters

Bahrain and Iran agree to begin talks to resume political relations
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
