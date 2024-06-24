News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bahrain and Iran agree to begin talks to resume political relations
Middle East News
2024-06-24 | 00:21
Bahrain and Iran agree to begin talks to resume political relations
The official Bahrain News Agency reported on Sunday that Bahrain and Iran have agreed to "establish the necessary mechanisms to begin talks between the two countries on how to resume political relations."
This agreement was reached during a meeting between Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran.
Reuters
Middle East News
Bahrain
Iran
Political Relations
Agreement
Talks
0
Middle East News
03:07
Borrell: We are on the verge of widening Middle East conflict
Middle East News
03:07
Borrell: We are on the verge of widening Middle East conflict
0
Middle East News
02:35
World Bank announces providing Egypt with $700 million in financing
Middle East News
02:35
World Bank announces providing Egypt with $700 million in financing
0
Lebanon News
00:29
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
Lebanon News
00:29
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
0
Middle East News
00:13
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
Middle East News
00:13
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-29
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-29
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-22
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position
Lebanon News
2024-06-22
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-24
Hamas releases video of hostage detained in Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-24
Hamas releases video of hostage detained in Gaza Strip
1
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
2
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
4
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
6
Lebanon News
00:29
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
Lebanon News
00:29
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
