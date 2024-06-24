Bahrain and Iran agree to begin talks to resume political relations

Middle East News
2024-06-24 | 00:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bahrain and Iran agree to begin talks to resume political relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Bahrain and Iran agree to begin talks to resume political relations

The official Bahrain News Agency reported on Sunday that Bahrain and Iran have agreed to "establish the necessary mechanisms to begin talks between the two countries on how to resume political relations."

This agreement was reached during a meeting between Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran.

Reuters

Middle East News

Bahrain

Iran

Political Relations

Agreement

Talks

LBCI Next
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-11

Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-23

King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-22

Grossi: Temporary halt in IAEA talks with Iran after Raisi's death

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Russia expects implementation of all agreements with Iran after Raisi's death

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Borrell: We are on the verge of widening Middle East conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
02:35

World Bank announces providing Egypt with $700 million in financing

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
00:13

Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-29

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-22

Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-24

Hamas releases video of hostage detained in Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More