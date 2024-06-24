Borrell: We are on the verge of widening Middle East conflict

The European Union's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that the Middle East is on the brink of expanding the conflict's scope into Lebanon, just days after Hezbollah threatened EU member Cyprus.



Borrell told journalists ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, "The danger of this war's impact on southern Lebanon is increasing, and its extension is growing day by day. We are on the verge of a widening war."



Reuters