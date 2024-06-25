Jordan police detonate explosives hidden in a warehouse in capital

Middle East News
2024-06-25 | 00:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan police detonate explosives hidden in a warehouse in capital
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Jordan police detonate explosives hidden in a warehouse in capital

Jordanian security forces said they uncovered and detonated explosives hidden in a commercial warehouse in an industrial area southeast of the capital Amman on Monday, that security sources say were part of an Iran-linked plot to destabilize a key US ally.

Witnesses earlier said security forces had sealed the Abu Alanda area in a wide-scale security operation two days after authorities announced they had detonated explosives uncovered in another location in the capital.

The authorities said the explosives found on Monday were hidden by the same group of suspects who stored the explosives uncovered on Saturday in a crowded residential area close to a military airport used by US army planes.

The authorities, who have not disclosed who was behind the storing of munitions or whether arrests have been made, say they will reveal details once the investigations are completed.

Over the past year, Jordan has said it has foiled many attempts to smuggle weapons by infiltrators linked to pro-Iranian militias in Syria, who it says have crossed its borders with rocket launchers and explosives, adding that some of the weapons managed to get through undetected.

Iran has denied being behind such attempts.

Security sources say some of the arms are bound for the neighboring Israeli-occupied West Bank, adding that they have arrested several Jordanians linked to Palestinian militants.

Security officials said the incidents were terror-related based on the quantities of explosives found. They said it is linked to Iran's clandestine efforts to recruit agents to undertake sabotage acts within the kingdom to destabilize a key ally of Washington in the region.

Jordan has over 3,500 American troops stationed in several bases and since the war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza erupted in October, it has been increasingly targeted by Iranian-backed groups operating in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Jordan

Police

Explosives

Warehouse

Amman

LBCI Next
Somalia's ambassador to UN accuses Ethiopian troops of 'illegal' incursion
Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-22

Jordan's police reports discovering explosives in residential apartment

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting

LBCI
World News
2024-06-24

At least 15 police killed in Dagestan attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:04

Bahrain, Iran to start talks on releasing Iranian funds, resuming political ties

LBCI
Middle East News
00:31

Somalia's ambassador to UN accuses Ethiopian troops of 'illegal' incursion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:11

Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan

LBCI
World News
12:43

EU reaches agreement on further sanctions against Hamas, Israeli settlers: Borrell says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:14

WikiLeaks' founder to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

LBCI
World News
2024-05-23

Yellen expresses concerns over Israeli threats to cut off Palestinian banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

LBCI
Middle East News
00:31

Somalia's ambassador to UN accuses Ethiopian troops of 'illegal' incursion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More