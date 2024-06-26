Houthis targeted 'Israeli' vessel in Arabian Sea, spokesman says

2024-06-26 | 00:16
Houthis targeted 'Israeli' vessel in Arabian Sea, spokesman says
Houthis targeted 'Israeli' vessel in Arabian Sea, spokesman says

Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they used a new ballistic missile to hit the MSC Sarah V vessel in the Arabian Sea, claiming responsibility for an attack reported a day earlier.

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center on Monday said the Liberian-flagged vessel was targeted by a missile in the Arabian Sea but was not hit. It said it was likely attacked due to perceived Israeli association.

Yahya Saree, the Yemeni group's spokesperson, claimed an "accurate and direct" hit on the ship, describing the vessel as "Israeli."

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations has said the crew were reported safe and that the vessel, which was sailing 246 nautical miles off Yemen's Nishtun when it was targeted, was heading to its next port of call.

Reuters

