News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthis targeted 'Israeli' vessel in Arabian Sea, spokesman says
Middle East News
2024-06-26 | 00:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthis targeted 'Israeli' vessel in Arabian Sea, spokesman says
Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they used a new ballistic missile to hit the MSC Sarah V vessel in the Arabian Sea, claiming responsibility for an attack reported a day earlier.
The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center on Monday said the Liberian-flagged vessel was targeted by a missile in the Arabian Sea but was not hit. It said it was likely attacked due to perceived Israeli association.
Yahya Saree, the Yemeni group's spokesperson, claimed an "accurate and direct" hit on the ship, describing the vessel as "Israeli."
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations has said the crew were reported safe and that the vessel, which was sailing 246 nautical miles off Yemen's Nishtun when it was targeted, was heading to its next port of call.
Reuters
Middle East News
Houthi
Yemen
Arabian Sea
Israel
Attack
Vessel
War
Next
UAE succeeds in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine
Saudi voices in the West: Faisal Abbas launches 'Anecdotes of an Arab Anglophile' book in London
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack
0
Middle East News
2024-06-23
Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
Middle East News
2024-06-23
Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
0
Middle East News
2024-06-17
Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
Middle East News
2024-06-17
Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:30
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon
Middle East News
05:30
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
00:35
UKMTO reports missile near vessel South of Aden, Yemen
Middle East News
00:35
UKMTO reports missile near vessel South of Aden, Yemen
0
World News
00:27
UAE succeeds in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine
World News
00:27
UAE succeeds in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine
0
Variety and Tech
14:35
Saudi voices in the West: Faisal Abbas launches 'Anecdotes of an Arab Anglophile' book in London
Variety and Tech
14:35
Saudi voices in the West: Faisal Abbas launches 'Anecdotes of an Arab Anglophile' book in London
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement
0
Middle East News
05:30
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon
Middle East News
05:30
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
3
Lebanon News
15:23
Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN
Lebanon News
15:23
Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN
4
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
7
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
8
Lebanon News
11:36
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
Lebanon News
11:36
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More