Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon

2024-06-26 | 05:30
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused Western powers of backing what he said were Israeli plans to attack Lebanon and "spread war" throughout the region.

"Israel is now setting its sights on Lebanon and we see that Western powers behind the scenes are patting Israel on the back and even supporting them," he told lawmakers from his ruling AKP party.

Israeli Prime Minister "Netanyahu's plans to spread the war to the region will lead to a great disaster," he said.


AFP

