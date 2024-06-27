Israel launched an "air aggression" targeting a number of sites in Syria's southern region killing two people and injuring a soldier, Syrian state media said early on Thursday.



"At around 23:40 PM local time on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the Golan Heights towards a number of sites in the southern region and our air defences intercepted the enemy's missiles," it said, citing a military source.



Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attack by armed group Hamas on Israeli territory.



Reuters