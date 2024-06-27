Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah

2024-06-27 | 00:48
High views
Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on a visit to Washington that his country does not want war in Lebanon but was ready to inflict "massive damage" on Hezbollah if diplomacy fails.

"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," Gallant told reporters during the visit that ended Wednesday.

AFP
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
