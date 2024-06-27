News
Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah
Middle East News
2024-06-27 | 00:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on a visit to Washington that his country does not want war in Lebanon but was ready to inflict "massive damage" on Hezbollah if diplomacy fails.
"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," Gallant told reporters during the visit that ended Wednesday.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Yoav Gallant
US
Washington
War
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel launches attack on Syria's southern region killing two people, state media says
Previous
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
