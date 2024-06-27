Israeli Public Prosecutor files indictment against Imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Israeli Public Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment against Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the head of the Supreme Islamic Council and the Imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, for "incitement to terrorism," according to his lawyer on Thursday.



Lawyer Khaled Zabarqa, a member of Sabri's defense team, said that the Public Prosecutor's Office considers the Imam to "support and align with terrorism" after his visit to "the families of two martyrs in Jerusalem and Jenin."



AFP