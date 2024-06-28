Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election

Middle East News
2024-06-28 | 01:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election

Voting stations in Iran opened at 08:00 am (0430 GMT) Friday for a snap presidential election, the Ministry of Interior said, following the death of president Ebrahim Raisi.

"We start the elections" for the country's 14th presidential elections, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said in a televised address.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Voting

President

Election

Ebrahim Raisi

Scientists: Climate change boosted deadly Saudi haj heat by 2.5 C
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04

Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-03

Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-03

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:55

Scientists: Climate change boosted deadly Saudi haj heat by 2.5 C

LBCI
World News
00:38

US discusses release of suspended bomb shipment with Israel, official says

LBCI
Middle East News
00:21

Iran to hold presidential vote with limited choices

LBCI
Middle East News
15:45

Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties

LBCI
World News
09:55

NATO chief expects US to stay 'strong ally' whoever wins election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hachem to LBCI: The issue of the presidency is not linked to the Gaza war or the South Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:23

Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: No new statement issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:45

Lebanon's Central Bank renews Circulars 158 and 166 for one year

LBCI
Middle East News
15:45

Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanese FM discusses de-escalation in South Lebanon in talks with EU officials in Brussels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:48

Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More