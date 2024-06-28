Ship's captain reports five missiles landed nearby in Red Sea: UKMTO

2024-06-28 | 06:10
Ship&#39;s captain reports five missiles landed nearby in Red Sea: UKMTO
Ship's captain reports five missiles landed nearby in Red Sea: UKMTO

A ship's captain reported that five missiles had landed close to his vessel in the Red Sea, 150 nautical miles (172 miles) northwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) monitor said on Friday.

UKMTO said the ship had reported no damage and was heading northward. It gave no information on the ship or its cargo.

International shipping has been disrupted since November by attacks in the region launched by Yemen-based Houthi militants.

Many vessels have since opted to avoid the Red Sea route to the Suez Canal, taking the longer journey around the southern tip of Africa instead.

The Iran-aligned Houthis say the attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and the militant Islamist group Hamas that administers Gaza.

Reuters

