News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ship's captain reports five missiles landed nearby in Red Sea: UKMTO
Middle East News
2024-06-28 | 06:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ship's captain reports five missiles landed nearby in Red Sea: UKMTO
A ship's captain reported that five missiles had landed close to his vessel in the Red Sea, 150 nautical miles (172 miles) northwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) monitor said on Friday.
UKMTO said the ship had reported no damage and was heading northward. It gave no information on the ship or its cargo.
International shipping has been disrupted since November by attacks in the region launched by Yemen-based Houthi militants.
Many vessels have since opted to avoid the Red Sea route to the Suez Canal, taking the longer journey around the southern tip of Africa instead.
The Iran-aligned Houthis say the attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and the militant Islamist group Hamas that administers Gaza.
Reuters
Middle East News
UKMTO
Ship
Red Sea
Crew
Vessel
Yemen
US invites Israeli and Arab foreign ministers to NATO summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-26
UKMTO reports missile near vessel South of Aden, Yemen
Middle East News
2024-06-26
UKMTO reports missile near vessel South of Aden, Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-06-24
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
Middle East News
2024-06-24
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
0
Middle East News
2024-06-23
UKMTO receives report of a distress call from vessel southeast of Yemen’s Nishtun
Middle East News
2024-06-23
UKMTO receives report of a distress call from vessel southeast of Yemen’s Nishtun
0
Middle East News
2024-06-13
UKMTO: Fire erupts on vessel east of Yemen's Aden after being hit by unknown projectiles
Middle East News
2024-06-13
UKMTO: Fire erupts on vessel east of Yemen's Aden after being hit by unknown projectiles
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:18
US invites Israeli and Arab foreign ministers to NATO summit
World News
03:18
US invites Israeli and Arab foreign ministers to NATO summit
0
Middle East News
01:33
Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election
Middle East News
01:33
Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election
0
Middle East News
00:55
Scientists: Climate change boosted deadly Saudi haj heat by 2.5 C
Middle East News
00:55
Scientists: Climate change boosted deadly Saudi haj heat by 2.5 C
0
World News
00:38
US discusses release of suspended bomb shipment with Israel, official says
World News
00:38
US discusses release of suspended bomb shipment with Israel, official says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
0
World News
2024-03-26
Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria
World News
2024-03-26
Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Iraq to temporarily close its airspace
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Iraq to temporarily close its airspace
0
Middle East News
11:00
Syria to demobilize tens of thousands of reservists
Middle East News
11:00
Syria to demobilize tens of thousands of reservists
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:45
Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran
Middle East News
15:45
Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
3
Variety and Tech
10:48
Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English
Variety and Tech
10:48
Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
5
Lebanon News
04:55
Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
Lebanon News
04:55
Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
6
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Iran's economic crisis: Sanctions, policies, and corruption
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Iran's economic crisis: Sanctions, policies, and corruption
8
Middle East News
14:30
US imposes new sanctions on Iran to target companies and ships
Middle East News
14:30
US imposes new sanctions on Iran to target companies and ships
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More