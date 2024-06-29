News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Low turnout and tight race in Iran's presidential election
Middle East News
2024-06-29 | 01:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Low turnout and tight race in Iran's presidential election
A low-key moderate and a protege of Iran's supreme leader are neck-and-neck in the vote count in snap presidential elections marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and social restrictions.
More than 14 million votes have been counted so far from Friday's vote, of which the sole moderate candidate Massoud Pezeshkian had won over 5.9 million votes and his hardline challenger former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili over 5.5 million, provisional results by the interior ministry showed.
Some insiders said the turnout was around 40 percent, lower than expected by Iran's clerical rulers, while witnesses told Reuters that polling stations in Tehran and some other cities were not crowded.
Iran's Tasnim news agency said a run-off election was "very likely" to pick the next president following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.
If no candidate wins at least 50 percent plus one vote from all ballots cast, including blank votes, a run-off between the top two candidates is held on the first Friday after the result is declared.
While the election is unlikely to bring a major shift in the Islamic Republic's policies, its outcome could influence the succession to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's 85-year-old supreme leader, in power since 1989.
The clerical establishment sought a high turnout to offset a legitimacy crisis fuelled by public discontent over economic hardship and curbs on political and social freedom.
The next president is not expected to usher in any major policy shift on Iran's nuclear program or support for militia groups across the Middle East, since Khamenei calls all the shots on top state matters.
However, the president runs the government day-to-day and can influence the tone of Iran's foreign and domestic policy.
Pezeshkian's views offer a contrast to those of Jalili, advocating detente with the West, economic reform, social liberalization, and political pluralism.
A staunch anti-Westerner, Jalili's win would signal the possibility of an even more antagonistic turn in the Islamic Republic's foreign and domestic policy, analysts said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
President
Election
Massoud Pezeshkian
Saeed Jalili
Next
Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked
Houthis claim attacks on four vessels in Red Sea and Mediterranean
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
0
Lebanon News
07:16
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
Lebanon News
07:16
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
0
Middle East News
2024-06-28
Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election
Middle East News
2024-06-28
Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election
0
Middle East News
2024-06-27
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-06-27
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:51
Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt
World News
05:51
Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt
0
Middle East News
05:39
Five bombs planted by ISIS found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque
Middle East News
05:39
Five bombs planted by ISIS found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque
0
Middle East News
04:23
Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff vote
Middle East News
04:23
Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff vote
0
Middle East News
02:04
Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked
Middle East News
02:04
Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Gaza Health Ministry: 37,834 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Gaza Health Ministry: 37,834 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-22
Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-22
Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details
0
World News
2024-05-18
Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan
World News
2024-05-18
Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10
US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10
US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7: Reuters
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel
4
Middle East News
02:04
Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked
Middle East News
02:04
Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked
5
Lebanon News
07:16
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
Lebanon News
07:16
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
6
Middle East News
04:23
Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff vote
Middle East News
04:23
Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff vote
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More