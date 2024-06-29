Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked

Middle East News
2024-06-29 | 02:04
High views
Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked
Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked

Iran's mission to the United Nations said Friday, that if Israel embarks on a "full-scale military aggression" against Lebanon, a "genocidal war" will break out.

The Iranian mission added in a post on X that in such a case, "all options, including the full participation of the resistance axis, will be on the table."

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

United Nations

Israel

Lebanon

War

Genocide

