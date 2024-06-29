Sisi and von der Leyen: A two-state solution is the optimal path to ensuring lasting stability

Middle East News
2024-06-29 | 09:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sisi and von der Leyen: A two-state solution is the optimal path to ensuring lasting stability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sisi and von der Leyen: A two-state solution is the optimal path to ensuring lasting stability

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have reaffirmed that a comprehensive and just resolution to the Palestinian issue, based on a two-state solution and international legitimacy, remains the optimal path to ensuring lasting stability in the region.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the Egyptian-European Investment Conference in Cairo, both leaders emphasized the need for international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy stated that the discussions also focused on addressing escalating regional challenges, particularly the developments in Gaza and their impact on regional security and stability.

President Sisi highlighted the urgent need for international cooperation to deliver substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza, to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinian people.

He reiterated Cairo's warnings about the increasing risks of an expanded conflict, urging the international community to take serious and swift actions to prevent the region from descending into unprecedented levels of violence.

Middle East News

Sisi

Von der Leyen

Two-State

Solution

Stability

Egypt

European

Gaza

LBCI Next
Iran installs half of planned new centrifuges at Fordow: IAEA report
Ship's captain reports five missiles landed nearby in Red Sea: UKMTO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:51

Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-24

Egypt, European Union to sign €1 billion agreement to support macroeconomic stability

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

UNHCR chief says outflow of Gazans into Egypt would make conflict resolution impossible

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Egypt looking to raise target for renewable energy to 58% by 2040

LBCI
World News
05:51

Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-24

South Korea, US, Japan express concern over Putin's visit to North Korea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-27

Cairo warns against endangering Egyptian security personnel on borders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01

Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-27

Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:04

Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10

US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01

Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Five bombs planted by ISIS found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque

LBCI
World News
00:46

Trump faces backlash over 'Palestinian' remark during debate with Biden

LBCI
World News
07:24

Police officer wounded, 'attacker' killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More