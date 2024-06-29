News
Sisi and von der Leyen: A two-state solution is the optimal path to ensuring lasting stability
Middle East News
2024-06-29 | 09:58
Sisi and von der Leyen: A two-state solution is the optimal path to ensuring lasting stability
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have reaffirmed that a comprehensive and just resolution to the Palestinian issue, based on a two-state solution and international legitimacy, remains the optimal path to ensuring lasting stability in the region.
During their meeting on the sidelines of the Egyptian-European Investment Conference in Cairo, both leaders emphasized the need for international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy stated that the discussions also focused on addressing escalating regional challenges, particularly the developments in Gaza and their impact on regional security and stability.
President Sisi highlighted the urgent need for international cooperation to deliver substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza, to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinian people.
He reiterated Cairo's warnings about the increasing risks of an expanded conflict, urging the international community to take serious and swift actions to prevent the region from descending into unprecedented levels of violence.
