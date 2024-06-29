Egypt looking to raise target for renewable energy to 58% by 2040

Middle East News
2024-06-29 | 12:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt looking to raise target for renewable energy to 58% by 2040
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt looking to raise target for renewable energy to 58% by 2040

Egypt is looking to raise its target for the renewable share of energy generation to 58% by 2040 in an updated strategy for expanding green power, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker said on Saturday.

Shaker told an Egypt-EU investment conference that the government hoped to publish the new strategy in the next two to three months. Egypt previously had a target to generate 42% of its power through renewables by 2030.


Reuters

Middle East News

Egypt

Target

Renewable Energy

LBCI Next
Iran installs half of planned new centrifuges at Fordow: IAEA report
Ship's captain reports five missiles landed nearby in Red Sea: UKMTO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:51

Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-27

US imposes new sanctions on Iran to target companies and ships

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27

21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-26

Houthis targeted 'Israeli' vessel in Arabian Sea, spokesman says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Sisi and von der Leyen: A two-state solution is the optimal path to ensuring lasting stability

LBCI
World News
05:51

Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Romania to deploy Patriot missile system to Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25

Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit

LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dead at 76

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Netanyahu affirms to Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany: Israel has 'the right to self-defense'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:04

Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10

US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff vote

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01

Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Five bombs planted by ISIS found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque

LBCI
World News
00:46

Trump faces backlash over 'Palestinian' remark during debate with Biden

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More