US army destroys three Houthi drones in Red Sea

2024-07-01 | 05:07
US army destroys three Houthi drones in Red Sea

The US army announced on Sunday that it had destroyed three drones belonging to Yemen's Houthi group over the past twenty-four hours in the Red Sea as part of a "self-defense engagement."

The US Central Command said in a post on X, "It was determined the USVs presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region."

Reuters

