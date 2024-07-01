News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US army destroys three Houthi drones in Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-07-01 | 05:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US army destroys three Houthi drones in Red Sea
The US army announced on Sunday that it had destroyed three drones belonging to Yemen's Houthi group over the past twenty-four hours in the Red Sea as part of a "self-defense engagement."
The US Central Command said in a post on X, "It was determined the USVs presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region."
Reuters
Middle East News
United States
Army
Houthi
Drone
Attack
Red Sea
Next
Turkey mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal
Saudi Aramco signs second phase of its Jafurah gas field
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-29
Houthis claim attacks on four vessels in Red Sea and Mediterranean
Middle East News
2024-06-29
Houthis claim attacks on four vessels in Red Sea and Mediterranean
0
Middle East News
2024-06-17
Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
Middle East News
2024-06-17
Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
0
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:59
Turkey mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal
Middle East News
07:59
Turkey mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal
0
Middle East News
2024-06-30
Saudi Aramco signs second phase of its Jafurah gas field
Middle East News
2024-06-30
Saudi Aramco signs second phase of its Jafurah gas field
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-21
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
World News
2024-05-21
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23
State Institutions Owe EDL Billions: Will Power be Cut Off for Non-Payment?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23
State Institutions Owe EDL Billions: Will Power be Cut Off for Non-Payment?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
0
World News
2024-05-20
Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan that killed 3 Spaniards
World News
2024-05-20
Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan that killed 3 Spaniards
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:47
Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs
Lebanon News
06:47
Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
3
Lebanon News
04:44
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
5
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
8
World News
06:20
Polish PM warns of 'great danger' after French election results
World News
06:20
Polish PM warns of 'great danger' after French election results
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More