News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran executes British-Iranian national, UK condemns 'barbaric' act
Middle East
2023-01-14 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran executes British-Iranian national, UK condemns 'barbaric' act
Iran has executed a British-Iranian national who once served as its deputy defense minister, its judiciary said on Saturday, defying calls from London for his release after he was handed the death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
Britain, which had declared the case against Alireza Akbari, 61, as politically motivated and called for his release, condemned the execution.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it "a callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people".
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency reported the execution early on Saturday, without saying when it had taken place. Late on Friday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had said Iran must not follow through with the sentence - a call echoed by Washington.
The execution looks set to pile more pressure on Iran's long strained ties with the West which have deteriorated further since talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal hit deadlock and as Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters last year.
'3,500 HOURS OF TORTURE'
Reflecting Iran's worsening ties with the West, London-Tehran relations have deteriorated in recent months as efforts have stalled to revive the nuclear pact, to which Britain is a party.
Britain has also been critical of the Islamic Republic's crackdown on antigovernmental protests, sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian-Kurdish woman in September.
Iran has issued dozens of death sentences as part of the crackdown, executing at least four people.
A British foreign office minister said on Thursday that Britain was actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization but has not reached a final decision.
In the audio recording broadcast by BBC Persian, Akbari said he had made false confessions as a result of torture.
"With more than 3,500 hours of torture, psychedelic drugs, and physiological and psychological pressure methods, they took away my will. They drove me to the brink of madness... and forced me to make false confessions by force of arms and death threats," he said.
An Iranian state TV report broadcast on Saturday said the intelligence ministry had him under surveillance and arrested him in 1998. He was arrested on espionage charges again in 2008 before being freed on bail and leaving the country, it said.
Reuters could not independently verify the details.
REUTERS
Middle East
Iran
British
Iranian
UK
Condemnation
Act
Case
Execution
Next
Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-05
Iranian-made drones cost as little as $20,000 to make but up to $500,000 to shoot down, a growing concern in Ukraine, report says
World
2023-01-05
Iranian-made drones cost as little as $20,000 to make but up to $500,000 to shoot down, a growing concern in Ukraine, report says
0
World
2022-12-09
Iran faces condemnation, more protests after execution
World
2022-12-09
Iran faces condemnation, more protests after execution
0
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
0
World
2023-01-17
Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians
World
2023-01-17
Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:40
Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza
Middle East
07:40
Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza
0
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
0
Middle East
05:17
Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field
Middle East
05:17
Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field
0
Middle East
05:13
Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security
Middle East
05:13
Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
0
Middle East
2023-01-12
Turkish foreign minister says he could meet Syrian counterpart in early February
Middle East
2023-01-12
Turkish foreign minister says he could meet Syrian counterpart in early February
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store