Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

Middle East
2023-01-15 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in three major cities on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform plans, with organisers accusing him of undermining democratic rule weeks after his reelection.

 

Bestriding a religious-nationalist coalition with a solid parliamentary majority, Netanyahu, now in his sixth term, wants to rein in the Supreme Court in what he has described as a restoration of the balance of the three branches of government.

 

Critics say the proposed reforms would cripple judicial independence, foster corruption, set back minority rights and deprive Israel's courts system of credibility that helps fend off war-crimes allegations abroad. Among those opposed are the Supreme Court chief justice and the country's attorney-general.

 

After President Isaac Herzog appealed to polarised politicians to "lower the temperatures" of the debates, organisers of the demonstrations - held under chilly winter rain - sought to strike a note of national unity.

 

"Take an Israeli flag in one hand, an umbrella in the other, and come out to protect democracy and law in the State of Israel," said centrist ex-defence minister Benny Gantz, who attended the Tel Aviv rally but, like other opposition figures, was not due to address it.

 

"We Are Preserving Our Shared Home," read one demonstrator's placard. Netanyahu was guilty of a "legal putsch", said another.

 

Israeli media put the number in attendance at some 80,000, with thousands more at protests in Jerusalem and Haifa.

 

Social media footage showed a small number of Palestinian flags on display, in defiance of Netanyahu's far-right allies. One of these, National Security Ministry Itamar Ben-Gvir, told Kan TV he wanted such flags removed but was awaiting the opinion of the attorney-general before ordering any crackdown by police.

 

The 73-year-old Netanyahu on Friday signalled flexibility on the reform plan, saying it would be implemented "with careful consideration while hearing all of the positions".

 

Polls have diverged on public views of the reforms. Channel 13 TV last week found 53% of Israelis were opposed to changing the court appointments' structure while 35% were in support. But Channel 14 TV on Thursday found 61% in favour and 35% opposed.

 

Critics of the Supreme Court say it is overreaching and unrepresentative of the electorate. Its proponents call the court a means of bringing equilibrium to a fractious society.

 

"Tens of thousands of people were at tonight's demonstrations. In the election held here two and a half months ago, millions turned out," tweeted Miki Zohar a senior lawmaker in Netanyahu's conservative Likud party.

 

"We promised the people change, we promised governance, we promised reforms - and we will make good on that."

 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East

Israel

Palestine

Netanyahu

Judiciary

legal reforms

Tel Aviv

LBCI Next
Eni announces new gas discovery offshore Egypt
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East
11:17

Jordan protests to Israel after envoy blocked from holy site

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-16

Bank of Israel worried looser fiscal policy could stop inflation from easing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-15

Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Middle East
05:17

Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field

LBCI
Middle East
05:13

Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-12

Turkish foreign minister says he could meet Syrian counterpart in early February

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app