Israel's Herzog tries to prevent 'constitutional crisis' over judicial reforms

Middle East
2023-01-15 | 08:02
High views
LBCI
Israel's Herzog tries to prevent 'constitutional crisis' over judicial reforms
Israel's Herzog tries to prevent 'constitutional crisis' over judicial reforms

Israel's president warned on Sunday that the country faced an "historic constitutional crisis" over a contested judicial reform plan, and said he was mediating between the relevant parties.

 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now in his sixth term, wants to rein in the Supreme Court, which members of his religious-nationalist coalition accuse of overreach and elitism.

 

Opponents of the plan, who held nationwide protests on Saturday, say it would cripple judicial independence, foster corruption, set back minority rights and deprive Israel's courts of credibility that helps fend off war-crimes charges abroad.

Middle East

Israel

Herzog

constitutional crisis

judicial reforms

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
