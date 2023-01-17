Saudi Arabia launches Events Investment Fund

Middle East
2023-01-17 | 08:12
High views
Saudi Arabia launches Events Investment Fund
0min
Saudi Arabia launches Events Investment Fund

Saudi Arabia has launched an investment fund to support the culture, tourism, entertainment and sports industries, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The Events Investment Fund (EIF) will focus on developing and increasing direct foreign investment opportunities for a contribution of 28 billion riyals ($7.45 billion) to the country's gross domestic product by 2045, SPA added.
 

