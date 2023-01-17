In Yemen, medical shortages compound suffering of cancer patients

Middle East
2023-01-17 | 11:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In Yemen, medical shortages compound suffering of cancer patients
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
In Yemen, medical shortages compound suffering of cancer patients

Ali Jabri cradles his sobbing son Ayoub ahead of chemotherapy treatment at Yemen's largest cancer hospital in the capital Sanaa where an eight-year war has led to shortages in life-saving medicine and equipment.

The 12-year-old is one of 81,000 patients registered with the National Oncology Center (NOC) from across Yemen seeking free treatment, which has increasingly been limited by shrinking funds and restrictions on flow of goods in the import-reliant country.
 
"He is getting worse," said Jabri breaking down in tears as he stood by the bed where Ayoub, who began treatment for neck cancer three years ago, received an intravenous drip.
 
"The hospital gives the medicines they have but the expensive medicines you have to go and buy them outside ... we can't afford these medicines," Jabri said, pleading for help from well-wishers to send his son abroad for treatment.
 
The NOC in Sanaa is funded by the de facto Houthi authorities in North Yemen. The internationally recognized government finances two parallel centers in the south where it is based after being ousted by the Houthis from Sanaa in 2014.
 
Jabri, a father of six, ekes out a living as a daily farm hand in the western province of Hodeidah and is able to take his son to Sanaa thanks to charity Al Shafaqa Foundation which is housing and feeding them during the treatment.
 
The foundation is funded by local, Gulf Arab and international charities as well as local businesses.
 
The conflict between a Saudi Arabian-led military coalition that intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015 has devastated the economy and basic services including healthcare and left 80 percent of the population in need of aid.
 
Dwindling foreign exchange reserves and coalition sea and air restrictions on Houthi-held areas hampered imports.
 
Ali al-Mansour, deputy director of NOC said the center had received between 6,000-6,500 new cancer patients each year since 2015 compared with some 4,000 in 2014 - with the increase due in part to fewer being people able to access treatment abroad. He said the center listed some 130 cancer drugs as crucial but that only around 50 percent are available.
 
"Many suppliers are reluctant to submit bids for medicines due to the ... lengthy transportation process and the risks and high cost of transportation," he said.
 
NOC's radiotherapy unit has two machines, one of which no longer works. Patient Belal Abdulaziz said he sometimes spends the entire day waiting for his five-minute session.
 
"Why should I wait all day while I am sick?", he said.
 
The Houthi movement blames the Saudi-led coalition and the sea and air blockade for the shortage of medical and other supplies such as fuel. The movement has faced criticism from humanitarian organizations for impeding humanitarian movement.
 

Middle East

Yemen

Medical

Shortages

Compound

Cancer

Patients

Funded

Local

Gulf

Arab

Businesses

International

Charities

National

Oncology

Center

NOC

Equipment

LBCI Next
Renault, Geely look to bring Aramco into engine venture
Foreign investors pour $925 mln into Egypt since Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-28

Saudi Arabia to host women's international friendly tournament

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-21

International Diabetes Federation elects Lebanese Maalouf as first Arab woman Vice President

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-10

France captain Lloris announces international retirement

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-09

Iran sentences three more protesters to death amid international criticism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Middle East
05:17

Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field

LBCI
Middle East
05:13

Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

LBCI
Variety
05:39

Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app