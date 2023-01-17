Iran arrests German for photographing oil facility

Middle East
2023-01-17 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran arrests German for photographing oil facility
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran arrests German for photographing oil facility

A German national has been arrested in Iran after photographing an oil facility, two semi-official news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The Tasnim news agency and the Student News Network, both close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said the individual was taking photographs at the Omidiyeh oil facility in the southwestern Khuzestan province. They did not provide further details.
 
Iran’s security forces have been on high alert amid four months of anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
 
The protests quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the theocracy and mark one of the biggest challenges it has faced in more than four decades.
 
Iran has blamed the unrest on the US and other foreign powers, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up with social and political repression, corruption and an economy weighed down by Western sanctions and mismanagement.
 
Iran has arrested a number of foreigners in recent years, accusing them of undermining state security and trying them in secretive Revolutionary Courts that have been condemned by rights groups. Critics accuse Iran of using the foreigners as hostages to wring concessions from the West, allegations denied by Tehran.
 
U.N. rights experts on Tuesday condemned Iran’s detention of 41-year-old Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who was sentenced last week to more than a decade in prison and 74 lashes over charges of espionage and money laundering.
 
“We believe Mr Vandecasteele has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty and is a victim of enforced disappearance for periods of detention,” they said in a statement. “His right to a fair trial before an independent and impartial tribunal has been violated. These are flagrant violations of Iran’s obligations under international law.”
 
They said Vandecasteele, who was arrested last February, has been held in solitary confinement and suffers from serious health problems.
 

Middle East

Middle East

Iran

Arrest

German

Photographing

Oil

Facility

Protests

Demonstrations

Government

Politics

Islamic

Dress

Code

Foreign

Power

LBCI Next
Renault, Geely look to bring Aramco into engine venture
Foreign investors pour $925 mln into Egypt since Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-16

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-09

Germany says it wants to increase pressure on Iran after latest executions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Israel asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Middle East
05:17

Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field

LBCI
Middle East
05:13

Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

LBCI
Variety
05:39

Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app